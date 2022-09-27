Murrumbidgee Regional High School has flexed their muscle on the sporting field and has returned as state champions.
The MRHS under 14s rugby league side headed to Cessnock to complete in the state finals for the Buckley Shield, looking to create some history when they took on Kiama.
The boys were presented their jerseys by Newcastle Knights Phoenix Crossland before they headed out for what turned into a nail-biting 50 minutes of football.
The boys got off to a flying start as Nate Sergi took advantage of a lapse in Kiama's defence and crashed over from dummy half. Kiama was quick to respond, but after missing their conversion, Murrumbidgee led 6-4.
Viliami Siale found some space out wide and dived over to score, but the lead was short-lived as some defensive errors on Murrumbidgee's part saw Kiama take a six-point lead into halftime.
It was tick for tat start to the second half before Marlachi Popole bulldozed his way over the line with Kiama defenders hanging off him, and with a successful conversion from Matty Adams brought the sides level.
A nifty short ball from Tyler Penrith saw Viliami score his second try of the day, giving Murrumbidgee the edge in the game.
They held that advantage until a try on the siren brought Kiama level, and after they missed the conversion, the game headed into extra time.
After winning the toss and electing to receive the ball, Ajay Chilby made a great charge forward before Sioeli Vea's next run wrote the next page in the history books.
He ran straight over two defenders and continued to run 70 metres to score the match winning try to see Murrumbidgee crowned State Champions with a 24-20 victory. Coach Adam McCann said he couldn't be prouder of his side.
"This group of boys should be absolutely proud of their achievements. It takes true character and determination to win in such a tight game, and I knew these boys had it in them," he said.
"A big congratulations to all the boys and a massive thank you to all the helpers along the way through each round of the tournament. Onwards and upwards from here, and I can't wait to see the boys progress into great athletes in the years to come."
After scoring the match-winning try with an amazing run, Sioeli Vea was awarded with Player's Player of the Match, while Viliami Siale earned Player of the Series.
