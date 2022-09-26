In Division Three Liz Barker, who made a brilliant start in the first round with a fabulous 65 nett, went on to win the handicap event with a final score of 283 nett. Elaine Dal Bon was the runner up with 303. The best overall net score was won by Liz Barker and she was presented with the Margaret James Memorial Trophy. Congratulations Liz. The runner up was Jill Hammond with 286.