Last Saturday twenty-eight ladies played in the third round of the Championships and there were sufficient numbers for three divisions which was wonderful.
Division One was won by the ever steady Lesley Bock with a solid score of 71 nett. Elizabeth Graham was the runner up with 76 nett.
Lyn Hedditch won Division Two with an excellent round of 70 nett which was the best score of the day. Dorian Radue was the runner up with 75 nett.
Division Three winner was Ellen McMaster who played to her handicap and carded 73 nett. One shot back was runner up Liz Humphreys. Balls ran down to 79 nett.
The final round of our Championships was played on Sunday in near perfect weather, the Golf Course was a picture and there were twenty-three players striving for the silverware.
Congratulations to Elizabeth Graham who yesterday was crowned our 2022 Division One, Ladies Champion with a scratch score of 370.
This year Elizabeth has won the Championship for the forty-ninth time which is simply an unimaginable accomplishment. Rose Alpen was the Scratch Runner up with a score of 387.
Division Two was more hotly contested. Congratulations to Lyn Hedditch whose score improved every round to be declared the Scratch Winner with a score of 402. Not too far behind was Jill Hammond who was the runner up with 406.
Congratulations to Diane Ellerton, who had 96 off the stick in the final round and is the Division Three Scratch Winner with a score of 427. Liz Humphreys was the runner up with 445.
The Handicap Winner in Division One was Lesley Bock with a score of 291. Donna Dossetor was the runner up with 307.
Division Two winner was Chris Cunial who finished with 294. Dorian Radue was the runner up with 300.
In Division Three Liz Barker, who made a brilliant start in the first round with a fabulous 65 nett, went on to win the handicap event with a final score of 283 nett. Elaine Dal Bon was the runner up with 303. The best overall net score was won by Liz Barker and she was presented with the Margaret James Memorial Trophy. Congratulations Liz. The runner up was Jill Hammond with 286.
The Sunday results produced some terrific scores.
Lyn Hedditch had an impressive round of golf coming in with 68 nett to win Division One. Two shots back was runner up Chris Cunial who came in with 70 nett.
Diane Ellerton had a sensational game of golf, the best score of the day with 68 nett and was the winner of Division Three. Runner up Jill Hammond played under her handicap and came in the 71 nett. Lesley Bock won the NTP on the 11th hole. Balls went down to 79 nett.
Today's event is a Stableford and on Saturday the event will be a Par. The Monthly Medal will played on October 8.
