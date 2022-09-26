It was a morning of mixed results for the Group 20 lower grades as they played host to Group Nine at EW Moore Oval in the Kelly Cup.
Group Nine was able to strike first in the under 15s, and then Group 20 lost a man to the sin-bin the game was looking shaky early.
Despite the numbers advantage for Group Nine, it was the home side who were able to strike when Kyson Freer found a way over the line.
Group Nine were able to strike just before halftime to take a 10-6 lead into the break.
After piling on the pressure at the start of the second half, Group Nine were able to extend their lead before Group 20 pulled a try back.
Two tries to finish the second half saw Group Nine take a 28-12 victory.
It was a better result in the under 17s, with Group 20 coming from behind to take a 24-22 victory.
Group Nine were able to get out to a 12-0 lead before Elvis Nauer-Wood was able to find his way over the line and a quick heads-up play from Tyler O'Connell with a kick off the back of a scrum saw Wilson Nabete get over for a 12-8 margin at halftime.
Bohdy Martyn darted from dummy half early in the second half to give Group 20 side their first lead of the match, but Group Nine found their way over soon after and retook the lead.
Martyn darted from dummy again to restore the two-point lead, but again Group Nine were able to answer.
With four minutes to go after a strong break to Nabete, Memeite Siale crossed for the match winner.
Under 17s coach, Craig Morriss paid credit to his side's determination.
"We have had two training runs, and with that, we could only get three-quarters of the team there and a slight run this morning, but the boys committed," he said.
"We had a chat about the history of Group 20 and the importance of being competitive at this level for the region.
"It was a lot bigger than just the players, it is about the community, and it is about the towns that they represent and they delivered."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
