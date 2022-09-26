It was a difficult afternoon for the Group 20 ladies in the tackle clash with Group Nine on Sunday at EW Moore Oval.
It was an evenly matched start to the game, but it was Group Nine who were able to strike first as Elise Smith raced away to score her first try of the day.
Brittney Bedford pushed home the Group Nine advantage after the sides traded sets in the middle of the first half, but it was Group Nine who had the points at the break with a 10-0 lead.
They were able to run away with the game in the second stanza as the day started to warm up, and they took advantage of the tiring Group 20 defence.
After Group Nine spread the ball across field, they were able to find Smith, who got over in the corner, but she wasn't finished there.
Almost straight from the kick-off, Smith was able to break the line and race away for her third try of the day and see Group Nine leading 18-0.
A miscommunication at the back sees the Group 20 defence allow the ball to bounce, and Group Nine is able to capitalise with Sophie Gaynor on hand to make them pay and all but secure the win for her side.
Tash Clemson puts the icing on the cake to push Group Nine out to a 30-point lead.
Group 20 didn't go home empty-handed as they were able to score with basically the last play of the afternoon, with Maddison Morris scoring a consolation to see Group Nine come away with a 30-6 win.
GROUP NINE 30 (Elise Smith 3, Brittney Bedford, Sophie Gaynor, Tash Clemson tries; Monique Bullock 3 goals) d GROUP 20 6 (Madison Morris try; Ua Ravu goal)
