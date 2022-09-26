The Area News
Group 20 ladies fall to Group Nine in ladies tackle clash

By Liam Warren
Updated September 26 2022 - 6:09am, first published 12:05am
It was a difficult afternoon for the Group 20 ladies in the tackle clash with Group Nine on Sunday at EW Moore Oval.

