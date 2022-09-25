The Area News
Subscriber

Hanwood fall to Leeton United in Pascoe Cup grand final

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated September 25 2022 - 8:52am, first published 7:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This year will go down as the one that got away for Hanwood after they squandered a 3-0 lead in the Pascoe Cup grand final against Leeton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.