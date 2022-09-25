The Area News
Subscriber

Group Nine dominate Group 20 in Kelly Cup

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated September 25 2022 - 7:17am, first published 6:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Group Nine have continued their recent dominance in the Kelly Cup with a resounding victory over Group 20 at Solar Mad Stadium on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.