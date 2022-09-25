Hanwood have won the Madden Shield after a fantastic performance against Henwood Park in Sunday's grand final at Equex.
Despite not beating the Hawks in their previous four meetings this year, Hanwood turned up the heat on grand final day to pile on the goals on their way to a 8-1 victory.
Hanwood coach Aaron Purtell was thrilled just to make the grand final, with the premiership just an added bonus for his side.
"To be honest it's a bloody relief," Purtell said.
"All year we have struggled with numbers and as you can see today we had 11 players with no subs.
"The girls just switched on, we have been talking about it all year and the big thing for us was just to be here on grand final day.
"The win was a bonus, but I didn't have to do much today all I told them was have fun as the girls coach themselves on the field and they have been doing that all year.
"It's a good feeling and I hope they enjoy it."
After a scoreless opening 20 minutes, the game soon came alive with five goals in 11 minutes before halftime.
Bethany Piva got Hanwood off the mark before teammate Serena O'Connor quickly extended the margin out to 2-0.
Mikaela Tori got the Hawks on the board however a quick reply to Arnika Jasnos put Hanwood ahead 3-1.
Four minutes later, Piva had her second and Hanwood went into halftime with a 4-1 lead.
Piva had her third 10 minutes into the second half and Hanwood were looking strong up 5-1.
O'Connor put home her second of the morning 20 minutes into the second half and Hanwood were out to a 6-1 lead.
Piva kept the momentum going with her fourth of the match eight minutes later, before putting the icing on the cake with her fifth roughly seven minutes from full time.
Although Hanwood hadn't beaten the Hawks throughout the season, Purtell was confident that if his side played at their best they could take the victory.
"I think our biggest thing that we have struggled with this year is switching on on game day," he said.
"Henwood Park have been the benchmark team all year and their players are brilliant and strong across the park, but in saying that so are we.
"We just needed to play our game today and allow our players to shine and I think the girls really showed that today and showed the talent we have coming through which is amazing.
"So extremely happy with the win."
Hanwood also took out the third grade men's premiership on Saturday night, with Purtell saying that the success means a lot to the club and it's supporters.
"It's huge," he said.
"Considering it's a Wagga competition, it's a big thing for the girls especially with the travel.
"Us playing at 8.30am in the morning, we're up and leaving at six o'clock or five-thirty in the morning depending on the game day.
"Being in this competition and being such a strong competition, it's amazing for the club to have basically a team in all grades.
"It's a big up for the club and I'm sure we will have a good time tonight."
Jasnos had a terrific game and was named as player of the match with her honoured to receive the award.
"I am very honoured to be best player," Jasnos said.
"I didn't think I would get it, but luckily I did and I am just proud that we made it to the grand final.
"I'm just really happy because we had no subs this whole year and I am really proud of us girls to make it here."
Jasnos admitted to feeling confident throughout the game however was wary of Hawks captain Bronte Buik, who was dangerous all game.
"I was confident," she said.
" But Bronte (Buik) she was really good, so great job to her.
"They're a really good side."
Hanwood goalkeeper Stella Mallamace was also fantastic in goal with her stopping many quality attempts from the Hawks.
"Stella did an amazing job and if we didn't have her we would've lost," Jasnos said.
"She was amazing today and that's the best I have seen her play all season."
Purtell agreed saying that Mallamace has gotten better as the season has gone on.
"She has come along in leaps and bounds this year," he said.
"She was brilliant today."
