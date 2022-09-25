The Area News
Hanwood have piled on the goals to take a dominant 8-1 victory over Henwood Park in the Madden Shield grand final

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated September 25 2022 - 8:52am, first published 5:57am
Hanwood have won the Madden Shield after a fantastic performance against Henwood Park in Sunday's grand final at Equex.

