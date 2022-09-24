On the hunt for silverware on Friday night, Griffith FC has come up just short in the under 14s grand final, where they took on Canberra Olympic.
It was always going to be an uphill battle for the Griffith side, taking on a Canberra Olympic side who have only tasted defeat twice during the regular season.
It was almost the perfect start for the Griffith side as a stroke of misfortune for the Olympic side saw Cooper Tomlin turn the ball into his own net with just three minutes played.
It turned into a battle for the remainder of the first half just before Zachary Colson pulled Canberra Olympic level heading into halftime.
Colson scored his second midway through the second half to hand Olympic a 2-1 lead.
As Griffith FC pushed to find an equaliser, they fell further behind after an own goal to Nicholas Codemo and then put the icing on the cake with only a couple of minutes remaining, locking away the title with a 4-1 win.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
