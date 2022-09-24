Council to vote on new deputy mayor

Griffith City Council will nominate a new deputy mayor at the next general meeting on September 27.
Traditionally, the deputy mayor is decided in the second council meeting of September.
To keep with that tradition, Council decided in January that the deputy mayoral position would run for a period of only nine months, meaning current deputy mayor Glen Andreazza's time in the role will come to an end.
For the upcoming vote, Griffith City Council will be presented with three options for the deputy mayor's tenure. They may elect the period to run until the end of the current council term, for a year only or to simply not have a deputy mayor at all.
Any councillor is eligible to run for deputy mayor, and if more than one runs for the spot, a vote will take place.
In addition to the deputy mayoral vote, Council will vote on a potential lease renewal over the Dave Wallace shooting range. The range was previously leased by Sporting Shooters Association of Australia's Griffith branch and the Griffith Black Powder Club however the lease expired on July 31.
The lease includes an option to renew the agreement for a further decade, an option that both the Sporting Shooters Association and Black Powder Club have requested.
Finally, the council will be looking over a previously tabled report on road sealing costs. The report on sealing local roads was tabled at the June 28 meeting, for a period of three months that runs out in September. The report was tabled in order for councillors to attend a workshop.
Councillors requested a report be written, estimating the costs of sealing Hebden Street, Snaidero Road and Rae Road.
It's now been estimated that sealing Hebden Road would cost $895,862, inclusive of other necessary changes for the sealing. Snaidero Road would cost between $92,080 and $132,240, depending on how long the pavement is hoped to last.
Rae Road is estimated to cost the most, at $1,864,084.

