Helen Dalton has called Robert Borsak's recent water inquiry a waste of time and a rehash

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated October 12 2022 - 3:09am, first published 3:00am
Dalton calls water inquiry waste of time

Member for Murray Helen Dalton has critiqued the recent water inquiry, helmed by Shooters, Fishers and Farmers leader Robert Borsak, calling it a waste of time rehashing what is already known.

