Dalton calls water inquiry waste of time

Member for Murray Helen Dalton has critiqued the recent water inquiry, helmed by Shooters, Fishers and Farmers leader Robert Borsak, calling it a waste of time rehashing what is already known.
The August water inquiry saw visitors like Mr Borsak, Greens MP Cate Faehrmann, residents, irrigators and irrigation executives meet at Griffith Regional Theatre to discuss the state of water trading in NSW.
Issues raised included non-irrigators speculating on the price of water by buying it on market and then later selling it for a profit when the price rose, as well as a lack of oversight for water traders and the market.
Mrs Dalton though, said that the ACCC had already done the work in investigating the state of water trading.
"All the government has to do is look at the recommendations of the ACCC, go through those and implement them ... all Borsak did was waste people's time," she said.
"If the work had been done, this wouldn't be needed. Borsak, he didn't ask too many questions of anyone."
A recurring element from both the ACCC report and the recent inquiry has been the need for an independent regulator for water trading, and a public register.
READ MORE
Mrs Dalton herself has put forward a water register bill to increase transparency a number of times in the state's parliament.
"The register will let everyone know who owns our water, just like a land register... that aligns with the ACCC recommendation so it's going to be hard for the government to vote against that," she said.
At the August inquiry, Borsak questioned Murray Irrigation CEO Ron McCalman and strategy manager Michaele Pisasale about longstanding governance issues, leading to a confidential inquiry and report by Deloitte Australia.
Mr McCalman and Mr Pisasale took the questions on notice in August.
They provided a submission to the inquiry on September 15 highlighting the efforts by Murray Irrigation to ensure directors of the company are aware of their responsibilities and the seriousness of potential issues or breaches which could occur.
Mrs Dalton said that she believed the issues inside Murray Irrigation had been sorted.
"They had their internal investigation, that was 2017 - that was before I was the MP. The corporation has dealt with those issues, it's done and dusted," she said.
"I don't know how, but I believe it's all been dealt with. They sacked the board, they did all those things."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.