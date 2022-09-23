The Area News

Woman arrested after man stabbed in face with scissors at Deniliquin

By Blair Thomson
September 23 2022 - 6:00am
A man has allegedly been stabbed in the face with scissors in a domestic violence related incident at Deniliquin.

