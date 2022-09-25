Man fined $600, disqualified from driving for nine months

A Griffith man will spend nine months off the road after pleading guilty to driving with illicit drugs.
Neerim Carroll, 29, faced Griffith Local Court on September 21, charged with driving a motor vehicle with an illicit drug present.
According to documents tendered to the court, Carroll was driving a Kia Rio during school zone hours at 52 kilometres an hour on Stafford Road on June 20.
Police stopped him and while he returned a negative breath test, an oral fluid test was positive.
A secondary oral fluid test at Griffith police station was positive for methamphetamine.
Carroll's solicitor Nathan Baker asked for a reduction in the automatic licence disqualification for Carroll as he needed his licence to obtain work.
"Hopefully by obtaining employment it will discourage him from using illicit substances," Mr Baker said.
Magistrate Trevor Khan said Carroll's driving record was not helpful and would not entitle him to leniency.
"You're a danger on the road if you're using meth. You don't have to be a rocket scientist for your client to work that out," Mr Khan said.
Carroll was disqualified from driving for nine months from September 21 and was fined $600.
