The Area News
Court

Neerim Carroll disqualified from driving for nine months after pleading guilty to driving with an illicit drug present

By The Area News
September 25 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man fined $600, disqualified from driving for nine months

A Griffith man will spend nine months off the road after pleading guilty to driving with illicit drugs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.