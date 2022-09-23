The Catholic Bishop of Wagga Mark Edwards and Anglican Bishop of Riverina Donald Kirk have presided over a thanksgiving service for the Queen at St Alban's.
About 130 laity and clergy gathered at St Alban's Cathedral in Griffith for the 45-minute homage on Thursday's public holiday.
Among them was Corowa-based Anglican Archdeacon Peter Richards and senior police officers.
Major Lyn Cathcart from the Griffith Salvation Army gave the first reading, before Mayor Doug Curran offered another.
Archbishop Kirk delivered the address, reflecting on the phrase 'God Save the Queen' and it's new replacement.
Archbishop Kirk and Catholic Bishop of Wagga Mark Edwards later planted a Queen Elizabeth rose in a memorial garden as the bells of the cathedral rung in a half-muffle tribute.
IN OTHER NEWS
On September 23, politicians will be formally paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II in federal parliament on Friday.
Sussan Ley and Helen Haines will join scores of MPs in a condolence motion to the late monarch.
Meanwhile, Albury's Anglican church St Matthew's held a memorial service for the British monarch last Sunday.
It included praise from Ms Ley and noted Australian historian Geoffrey Blainey.
ABC Goulburn Murray radio manager Gaye Pattison read the words of Professor Blainey, who is 92 and lives in Melbourne.
He recalled the Queen's travels and ties to Australia and rejected racism claims levelled at her.
"This week it is astonishing to hear relatively young Australians, well-known in politics and sport, accuse her of being racist," Professor Blainey said.
"(She's) far from it, her father, King George VI, was the symbolic leader of that nation which did so much to defeat and crush the most notorious racist in the history of Europe, Herr Hitler from Nazi Germany."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.