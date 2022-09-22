The Area News
Subscriber

Griffith CanAssist is relieved to hear that the upcoming radiotherapy centre will be bulk-billed

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated September 22 2022 - 6:42am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith CanAssist president Olga Forner was relieved to hear that the upcoming radiotherapy centre would be bulk-billed. Photo by Monty Jacka

The team at Griffith CanAssist are celebrating a huge success with the announcement that the upcoming radiotherapy clinic will be bulk-billed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.