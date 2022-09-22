The team at Griffith CanAssist are celebrating a huge success with the announcement that the upcoming radiotherapy clinic will be bulk-billed.
The NSW Government announced public patients would not be left out of pocket after striking an agreement with Riverina Cancer Care Centre on Wednesday.
Olga Forner, CanAssist Griffith's president, said that it had been a bit of a rollercoaster of emotions over the last years.
"Reflecting back on the day that the government announced they would be installing a linear accelerator to Griffith along with a bulk-billing facility, we were jubilant," she said.
"That later became devastating to learn that the bulk-billing facility was no longer available to us. I'm now relieved that good sense has prevailed and another important medical facility will proceed in our town with bulk-billing attached."
The benefits of the facility offering bulk-billing can't be understated, with both the obvious boosts for patients and their families who won't need to travel as far for treatment as well as economic outcomes for the region.
For CanAssist though, the financial savings could go a long way.
"The installation of the radiotherapy centre will greatly benefit our local cancer affected families as well - they will be able to receive treatment and remain at home with the best support system - their family and friends," Ms Forner said.
"Financial relief will be enjoyed by Griffith CanAssist as this will reduce an enormous amount of travel and accommodation costs."
What CanAssist will use that money for instead hasn't yet been decided by the chapter, with the group waiting for the clinic to arrive before looking ahead.
The radiotherapy clinic is currently scheduled to be ready to go in March 2023, after an initial planned opening in 2022.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
