Parkrun begins at Ted Scobie Oval on Saturday
Griffith's parkrun is free, weekly, timed five kilometre event held every Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer. More information available at www.parkrun.com.au/tedscobieoval.
Exhibition celebrates Australian drawing
Named for artist William Dobell, the Dobell Prize highlights all types of Australian drawing from animation to watercolours. This touring exhibition from the National Art School will showcase 43 of 64 finalists from the 2021 prize. The exhibition closes on October 23.
Park transformed into cultural centre
Street Scapes returns for 2022. A family fun night kicks off at 5pm on Friday with DJ and Councillor Chris Sutton providing music, Alaina's Kitchen and Carevan will bring treats. On Saturday the Park Choir will sing at 6.30pm, with the Murrumbidgee Music Collective performing as well. Pop-up markets begin at 4pm on Saturday and Paint and Sip starts at 2pm on Sunday.
Weekend nightlife around the city
Charlie Jones headlines Accoustic Fridays at the Area Hotel on Friday from 7pm. The Madcoats will start your weekend at the Sporties Club from 7pm on Friday. Gedupandans take the stage at Griffith Exies from 7.30pm on Saturday. DJ Bones will be working the decks on Saturday at the Area Hotel. The Griffith Country Music Muster will host special guests Gedupndans at the Coro Club from 1pm.
Fresh food, crafts and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday on Sunday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery and plants. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
Your weekly guide to what's happening around Griffith
Got an event and want to get the word out? Email editor@areanews.com.au.
