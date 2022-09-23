The Area News
Memorial Park comes to life over weekend

By The Area News
Updated September 23 2022 - 2:04am, first published 2:00am
Live music returns to Memorial Park for Street Scapes 2022, with pop-up markets from 4pm on Saturday.

WEEKEND RUN

Parkrun begins at Ted Scobie Oval on Saturday

