Hanwood will enter the Leonard Cup in a position the club hasn't found itself in since returning to the Football Wagga competition in 2019.
They will be going in as underdogs and facing a side that has beaten them in the past two weeks as they head to McDonald's Park in Wagga to take on the Junee Jaguars.
In one of the two games that have gone the distance and then some, Hanwood lost 5-3 in extra time in the qualifying final, which sent the Jaguars straight through to the decider.
Hanwood coach Anthony Zuccato is seeing that as a positive.
"Which is a good thing. I don't see it as a bad thing," he said.
"Junee played a good game, and we had our opportunities, and we missed them.
"Credit to them they made it in there first, and they deserve to be favourites."
After what was a convincing start to proceedings against Junee with an 8-1 win back in round six, the other game was a trickier one for Hanwood, but they held off the physical Jaguars with a 3-2 victory.
Heading into the grand final, the Hanwood coach knows his side will need to be more clinical in front of goal.
"We have to make the most of the opportunities as they come, and we get those chances in front of goal we have to finish them. It's as simple as that," he said.
"We have to build pressure, and the goals will come."
Grand finals can often come down to one player standing tall at the crucial moment, but Zuccato knows, as it has during the rest of the season, it will come down to the team performing as a unit.
"If the backs don't go their job or Maree (Cirillo) doesn't do her job, we are behind and chasing our tail," he said.
"It has always been a team effort, our backs combine with our forwards and midfield, so it comes down to finishing those opportunities."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
