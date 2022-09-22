Man sentenced to jail for sexual touching

A 36-year-old man was sentenced to 12 months jail after being convicted of sexual touching.
Anthony Allan Hadfield, of Balranald, appeared in Griffith Local Court via an audio-visual link on September 21 and pled guilty to charges of sexual touching without consent and shoplifting.
According to documents tendered to the court, at 12.48pm a woman entered Griffith Aldi, followed by Hadfield at 12.55pm.
Two minutes later Hadfield placed a bottle of flavoured milk in the right-hand side pocket of his pants.
At 12.57pm, the woman walked to the first middle aisle of the store and then a minute later walks to the second aisle and approached the freezer section.
Hadfield was seen to approach the woman, however she moved to the middle display aisle, the documents revealed. Hadfield then walked past her and then, after five metres, turned back.
The woman bent forward to look at an item, and Hadfield approached her from the right-hand side.
Hadfield then pushed up against the woman, who felt something hard pushed against her right buttock - she then stood up and told Hadfield to "get out of here" before reporting the incident to the store manager and police.
When Hadfield left the store he didn't pay for the milk bottle and police later arrested him on July 6 after an off-duty officer saw him in a Yambil Street store.
Hadfield's solicitor William Glowrey told the court the offending fell below the medium range of seriousness, but conceded it happened while Hadfield was on parole.
Mr Glowrey said Hadfield struggled with human interaction due to issues with his mental health, and tendered a psychiatrist's report detailing Hadfield's struggles.
He said Hadfield would visit Griffith from his home in Balranald for essential shopping and medical appointments due to limited services in the town.
Mr Glowrey said after his arrest Hadfield went into custody on July 7, and on July 28 had his parole revoked. He asked Magistrate Trevor Khan to consider those three weeks during sentencing.
Mr Khan said the fact Hadfield was already on parole "for like offences" left few alternatives.
"The fact that he was on conditional liberty is an aggravating factor," he said.
However by entering a plea of guilty, the victim wasn't required to give evidence in court, he said.
Mr Khan accepted the psychiatrist's report which said Hadfield struggled with "significant mental incapacitation".
He said it was not appropriate for Hadfield to be made an example of, but there had to be recognition of harm to the victim and for his actions to be denounced.
Hadfield was sentenced to 12 months in prison, backdated to August 31, with a non-parole term of six months.
He will be eligible for parole on February 28, 2023.
