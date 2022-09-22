The Area News
Court

Anthony Allan Hadfield is sentenced to 12 months jail, with six months non-parole after sexual touching conviction

By The Area News
Updated September 23 2022 - 3:58am, first published September 22 2022 - 10:00pm
Man sentenced to jail for sexual touching

A 36-year-old man was sentenced to 12 months jail after being convicted of sexual touching.

Local News

