The upcoming radiotherapy centre in Griffith will be entirely bulk-billed after months of debate and lobbying from dedicated groups.
The NSW Government has announced that public patients will not be out-of-pocket when the radiotherapy service arrives, having come to an agreement with the private operators of the facility.
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said that it would ensure all can access the facility.
"We know cost and availability of cancer services for people in Griffith and surrounding communities has been a long-standing concern, so it is great to be able to share we have been working hard to resolve this issue and now have a positive outcome," Mrs Taylor said.
"This agreement delivers on a key priority of the NSW Nationals in Government to ensure that no matter where you live in our state, you have access to the health services you need and deserve."
A course of radiation treatment costs an average of $480, a decent chunk from a patient's wallet, so bulk-billing can be crucial in making sure all can access the life-saving treatment.
Duty MLC for Murray Wes Fang said that this would be incredibly beneficial to patients who previously had to travel to Wagga, Albury or even Sydney for treatment.
"Once open, this centre will provide a huge benefit to the local community," he said.
The $20 million dollar facility was originally planned to open in 2022, but is now scheduled to open in March 2023.
