Wheelchair basketball rolls into town

Wheelchair basketball is making it's return to town, after a four-year absence.
Wheelchair sports have been taking off recently, with a number of sports adopting wheelchair variants and more people picking up the activity, but the classic basketball remains the most popular of all the options.
That popularity is why many will be keen to see the return of wheelchair basketball to Griffith on September 28, ushered in with a launch day event at West End Stadium.
Rowan Vergano from Wheelchair Sports NSW and ACT, said that they were very excited to bring the sport back and already had some ideas on others.
"Wheelchair sports - Griffith is the next place to be. We've had wheelchair rugby league a few times, we've seen massive growth in there," he explained.
"There is a place for everyone in sport, whether that's people living in wheelchairs or with cerebral palsy or an intellectual disability. With wheelchair sports, we can interact with everyone at once."
"In an ideal world, I see every sport having a wheelchair variant or has some sort of way to incorporate someone who lives in a wheelchair."
That inclusivity extends from manual and motorised chairs all the way to able-bodied people, and Mr Vergano encouraged those to come and try it out as well.
"At a Paralympic level, you can have able-bodied people playing wheelchair basketball. It's very inclusive, and we're never going to turn people away."
"If you have a sports chair, we're more than happy for you to bring that down. If not, we do have chairs that are available to use but you might have to share so other people can play at the same time."
After the launch day, training will be taking place every Wednesday evening at the stadium in the lead-up to a region-wide competition in Summer.
More information and registration is available at wsnsw.org.au.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
