Heading into their third Pascoe Cup final in four seasons, Hanwood is hoping they are able to tick off that final goal for the 2022 season.
Having ticked two of their main goals off, finishing minor premiers and then completing an unbeaten regular season, claiming silverware on Sunday is the last one to sign off.
It won't be an easy task for Hanwood this weekend as they take on Leeton United in a repeat of the 2020 final, which was taken out by United.
Doing things the easy way hasn't been the mantra of the Hanwood side, who have been unable to name the same side from week to week at all in the 2022 season. Heading into the grand final, that will be no different, according to coach Jason Bertacco.
"The boys had a pretty good hit out last night, and there are still a couple of boys who are under clouds," he said.
"Being this time of year, everyone is putting their hands up and wanting to play, so we will have to make the smart call in regards to those players."
Heading into the decider Jordan Bellato, Chris Zappala, and Demetrio Torino are facing an uphill battle to prove their fitness.
What could be seen as adversity is almost just seen as another weekend for the Hanwood side, and Bertacco has full confidence in whoever takes the field.
"We have had to change our team every single week that we have played, so what ever comes at us, we will be ready," he said.
"Everyone is champing at the bit and is excited to go, so it won't really matter if we do have to make some late changes."
It will be a big weekend for the club with all five grades represented across Saturday and Sunday, and the coach paid credit to the club as a whole after reaching their lofty goal.
"We set the goal at the start of the year that we wanted to get all our grades up there as a club," he said.
"I think they didn't put their best foot forward the week before, but to get that extra bite at the cherry, that is why you finish in the top two. All of the teams were able to step up when needed and played exciting games on the weekend."
While it is a derby, Bertacco doesn't feel that will add to the occasion for his side.
"Being a grand final, it doesn't need any extra spice, doesn't matter who you play," he said.
"Playing who we are playing against adds a bit of excitement for the outsiders, but for us, there is one goal, and that is what we are after."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
