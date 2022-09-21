Local youngster, Joseph Belardo (Belarado - as per on track commentary) improved from qualifying in an exceptionally talented field of drivers. Qualifying 6th in KA3 Junior, Joseph was able to race into 4th during the final. With speed 3rd was for the taking, but that will wait for another day after a small driving error forced him wide at turn 01, final lap. 4th in Australasia is an amazing result for the current youngest Team Belardo Racer.