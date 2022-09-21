The first weekend in September saw four Griffith Kart Club Members compete in the Australasian Titles at Goulburn Valley Kart Club. The first ever Kart track in Australia, Numurkah hosted 80 Karter's, competing for the Red Plate of Australasian Champion.
Local youngster, Joseph Belardo (Belarado - as per on track commentary) improved from qualifying in an exceptionally talented field of drivers. Qualifying 6th in KA3 Junior, Joseph was able to race into 4th during the final. With speed 3rd was for the taking, but that will wait for another day after a small driving error forced him wide at turn 01, final lap. 4th in Australasia is an amazing result for the current youngest Team Belardo Racer.
Albury local, and Griffith Club member Eli Patten raced in the KA4 Junior Light Division. The smallest, but best drivers of the Junior division (13-17 year olds) were on hand to ensure seriously competitive racing. Qualifying 9th, and with engine dramas sending him backwards during race 2 and 3, Eli drove strong to finish 9th in the final.
Local teenager, Lucah Belardo (Belarado) racing in the very fast and highly competitive KA3 Senior Light division, qualified 7th. Staying mid pack, but showing pace during the early races, Lucah drove extremely well in the final, grabbing a podium in 3rd! A great result, for the youngster, forever improving at the moment.
Koa Patten, Griffith Kart member, the younger brother from Albury, raced in the Cadet 9 division. The smallest competitors, with the most recent round winner of the Australian Titles on hand, and like all the other categories, it was racing at the highest level. Qualifying 3rd, and being pressured in race 3, Koa was able to regain his nerve for the final.
Showing speed, and momentarily posting the races fastest lap mid race, Koa raced himself into a position to grab 2nd on the final lap, but ended with a fantastic result of 3rd. An amazing weekend for the young local Club members, great results for all four, and two amazing podiums, for our younger Club Members at the Australasian Titles.
Griffith Kart Club hosts their next Club Day on September 17th, at the Whites Rd, Tharbogang Track. Full Canteen facilities on hand, and spectators are free, and more than welcome.
