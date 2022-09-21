The Area News

Griffith Kart Club juniors compete at Australasian Titles

By Troy Patten
Updated September 21 2022 - 2:01am, first published 1:55am
The first weekend in September saw four Griffith Kart Club Members compete in the Australasian Titles at Goulburn Valley Kart Club. The first ever Kart track in Australia, Numurkah hosted 80 Karter's, competing for the Red Plate of Australasian Champion.

