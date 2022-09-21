Saturday's four seasons in a day resulted in a few Feral's choosing to stay at home by the heater rather than hitting the tracks. As luck would have it, it fined up for the run and post run socializing.
This week Rita Fascianelli-McIvor lead the long course field home, starting from a 1m.45s handicap she spent 35m11s out on the track. Meanwhile Allan Jones with his foot on then pedal powered up "prune pickers pinch", posted his best time in the competition (24m11s) gained 35 points for 2nd place and propelled himself from 5th to 3rd in the competition point score.
Then came Georgia Grimmond (31m53s) one second ahead of John Farronato (27.54) with both recording a PB. Gary Andreazza's PB of (28m15s) and 5th placing gained him 26 points and he maintains 2nd place in the competition with 83 points, ahead of Jones on 82 points.
It then became very busy at the finish line as in the space of four seconds the next five runners crossed the line. Ashley Pianca (28m15s) 6th, followed by Mark Andreazza (22m50s) and Tony Rokov (27m50s) crossing the line together for 7th then came Keith Riley and Tania Moore.
Rokov still leads the competition with 89 points but the gap to 2nd place is narrowing as Gary Andreazza is only 6 points behind.
Connor Moore was surprized to find he still had the same handicap despite blitzing the field last week, so he did it again taking 42 seconds off last week's run time, finishing 1st again (15m17s). Connor on 106 points leads the competition 15 points.
Nate Mingay was back after several other sporting commitments and come home in 2nd place (13m36s) which was also the fastest time for the short course.
Callum Vecchio changed into top gear for this week's run and was 3rd (14m08s), Milla Vecchio (20m11s) was 4th and fastest short course female.
Veteran Elio Minato was the 5th one back and then for the third week in a row Peggy Carpenter finished in 6th place.
Next week Tom Mackerras with reach his 2,000km milestone and has promised to bring more than a few lemons to share.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 4:30pm start.
If you enjoy social activities and keeping fit through running, then the Feral's may suit you. New members are always welcome.
