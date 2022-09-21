This week Rita Fascianelli-McIvor lead the long course field home, starting from a 1m.45s handicap she spent 35m11s out on the track. Meanwhile Allan Jones with his foot on then pedal powered up "prune pickers pinch", posted his best time in the competition (24m11s) gained 35 points for 2nd place and propelled himself from 5th to 3rd in the competition point score.

