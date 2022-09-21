The Griffith Swans Junior Football and Netball Club came together over the weekend to recognise the great achievements.
It has been a season of various levels of success which included the under 11s Whites football side going through undefeated to claim the premiership with a resounding victory.
Best and Fairest: Will Evans
Runner up: Jai Spiers
Most Determined: Max Collins
Most Improved: Aiden Castelleto
Coaches Award: Alec Brady
Best and Fairest: Kobe Nancarrow
Runner up: Billy Irons/Jake Suine
Most Determined: Alexis Harrison
Most Improved: Nate Hayllor
Coaches Award: Jonty Conlan
Best in Finals: Lachlan Spry
Best and Fairest: Toby Inglis
Runner Up: Jack Collins
Most Determined: Xavier Spiers
Most Improved: Lucas Torresan
Coaches Award: Jacob Dalo
Best and Fairest: Dean Suine
Runner up: Ted Files
Most Determined: Charlie Kite
Most Improved: Blake Forster
Coaches Award: Archie Norbiato
Best and Fairest: Tom Jamieson
Runner up: Cyrus Waler
Most Determined: Isaac Conlan
Most Improved: Tucker Collins
Coaches Award: Jock Emery
Best and Fairest: Will Vaessen
Runner up: Bede Kenny
Most Determined: Bohdi Brady
Most Improved: Riley Andreazza
Coaches Award: Cooper Rand
Best in Finals: Christian Callcut
Ian Manning Football of the Year: Will Vaessen
Best and Fairest: Ella Salvestrin
Runner up: Florence Norbiato
Most Determined: Olive DeBortoli
Rising Star: Natalie Kite
Coaches Award: Pippa Carusi
Best in Finals: Natalie Kite
Best and Fairest: Eliza Rawle
Runner up: Matilda Molloy
Most Consistent: Larah McGibbon
Rising Star: Quinn Armstrong
Coaches Award: Greta Ruggeri
Best and Fairest: Skye Robinson
Runner up: Lara Codemo
Coaches Award: Bonnie Goslett
Most Consistent: Ella Rowney
Rising Star: Noelle Rossetto
Best and Fairest: Tess Jamieson
Runner up: Ellie Matthews
Coaches Award: Ava Collins
Most Consistent: Sophie Touhey
Rising Star: Grace Evans
Best and Fairest: Maddison Aramnini
Runner up: Amber Sayers
Coaches Award: Mia Ippoliti
Most Consistent: Haley Morton
Rising Star: Amelia Rowston
Best and Fairest: Lexi Sarkis
Runner up: Summer Carlon
Coaches Award: Elise Calabria
Most Consistent: Juliet DeMarcon
Rising Star: Lucy Payne
Best and Fairest: Lara Farlow
Runner up: Ella Gaske
Coaches Award: Isabella Feltracco
Most Determined: Brooklyn Fall
Rising Star: Myah Sergi
Best in Finals: Myah Sergi
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
