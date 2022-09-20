Griffith's annual multicultural festival is returning on October 15 after years away, showcasing Griffith's diversity and bringing communities from across the city together.
The festival will take place on October 15 in Memorial Park, highlighting food, music and art from a wide range of countries and groups in a day of coming together and sharing in culture.
Carmel La Rocca, chairwoman of the Multicultural Council of Griffith, has been hard at work setting up this year's program.
She said that while a few things were still in the process of being organised, she was excited for the festival - especially after last year's festival was cancelled due to COVID-19.
"It's a representation of the diverse cultures and food in Griffith - it transcends barriers as well, it invites everyone to come along," she said.
"They can experience different cultures, it's a really good thing for the community."
She added that she was looking forward to people 'just having fun.'
"Just to see people enjoying themselves and coming together, enjoy all that the town has to offer."
The Solomon Islander community will be participating in this year's festival, for the first time ever.
"They've come along and said they'd like to participate. They haven't participated before so that's exciting," Ms La Rocca said.
Mark Coure, the NSW Minister for Multiculturalism has also confirmed that he'll be attending the Griffith Multicultural Festival.
While the flag parade that begins events will start at 10.30 in the morning, Ms La Rocca said that all were welcome to come along from 10.00 or simply pop in when they had a moment to share in the festival.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
