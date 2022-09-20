Griffith is set to farewell Queen Elizabeth II with a memorial service set down for Thursday.
St Alban's Cathedral will be hosting an ecumenical service for the nation's longest reigning monarch from 10.30am during the National Day of Mourning.
"All are welcome. Anyone who wants to say farewell or pay their respects," Father Thomas Leslie, Dean of St Alban's Cathedral said.
Bishop of the Riverina Donald Kirk will lead the memorial service and will be joined by the Bishop of Wagga Wagga Mark Edwards.
As an ecumenical service, many of the city's major religions will be represented Father Andrew Grace from the Sacred Heart Parish, John McCain from the Uniting Church, Lyn Cathcart from the Salvation army, Steven Rand from LifeSource Church and Sister Therese Foley from the Sisters of Mercy.
Griffith mayor Doug Curran and officers from Murrumbidgee Police District will also attend.
Fr Thomas said it was a unique event in the life of St Alban's which was constructed between 1953 and 1954 and as such it had only known one Australian monarch.
Both Bishop Kirk and Bishop Edwards will plant a memorial rose after the service.
Refreshments will be served in St Alban's Hall following the service.
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
