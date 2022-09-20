The Area News
St Alban's Cathedral to host ecumenical memorial service to farewell Queen Elizabeth II

Declan Rurenga
By Declan Rurenga
September 20 2022 - 7:00pm
St Alban's Cathedral will host a memorial service for Queen Elizbeth on Thursday.

Griffith is set to farewell Queen Elizabeth II with a memorial service set down for Thursday.

