Authors Ida Brady and Kaydence Snow will be visiting the region in early October to share advice, thoughts and tips with budding authors of any skill level.
The two writers will be gracing Books on East in Narrandera on October 1 as writers-in-residence, as well as De Bortoli wines on October 2 for an author talk open to anyone with a story to tell or a vision.
Hilary Manning, the owner of Books on East, said that she was very excited to have the two coming down.
"I'm really excited."
"When I opened the bookstore, I started doing meet the author events with local authors but this is going to be the first real 'keynote' visiting authors event," she said.
Ms Manning has met both of the writers previously, and said she was continually impressed by the work they've put out.
Ms Brady and Ms Snow both specialise in romance novels, however they assured potential writers that you don't have to be in the genre to benefit from some of their advice.
"We're going to talk about what we've learnt from writing our first manuscript to now; some of the mistakes, what works for us and what doesn't," Ms Snow said.
"Just going through the process, breaking it down so it doesn't feel as overwhelming."
She added that there would be a focus on practical advice and the realities of indie publishing, from marketing and social media to harnessing creativity on demand.
"Creativity is something that we can invite. I feel like creativity is something that's around all the time," Ms Snow said.
While Ms Snow has done a number of these workshops and talks before, this is Ms Brady's first venture - but she said her background in teaching has set her up well.
She said she was especially excited to meet like-minded people.
"It's all excitement - to spend a few days just talking books and surrounding myself with other writers ... Writing can be an isolated journey, you're in your own head and doing your own thing so to be able to surround myself with like-minded individuals is great."
Both Ms Brady and Ms Snow urged all to attend.
"If we can do it, you can do it," said Ms Snow.
"I suggest that people come along with an open mind ... if you do write, come along. If you don't write, come along," added Ms Brady.
Tickets to the talk are available through eventbrite. The talk will be held at De Bortoli Wines at 2pm on October 2.
