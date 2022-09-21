The Area News

Library buzzing as author of 'Backyard Bees' will visit in October

By Sharmaine Delgado
September 21 2022 - 12:00am
LOCAL LEADER: Library buzzing as author set to visit

The library is excited to be hosting Doug Purdie, author of Backyard Bees the bestselling Australian bee guide on Thursday October 13 at 5.30pm.

