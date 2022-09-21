LOCAL LEADER: Library buzzing as author set to visit

The library is excited to be hosting Doug Purdie, author of Backyard Bees the bestselling Australian bee guide on Thursday October 13 at 5.30pm.
Doug will be in conversation with Louise Pullen from Pullens Honey and will offer friendly, expert advice on keeping happy, healthy bees and harvesting the liquid gold, including tips on choosing a hive and equipment.
If you're not ready to keep bees Doug will also share how you can be supporting your local bee population without a hive, with tips for planting bee-friendly gardens and creating habitats and homes for solitary bees.
If you would like to join us for this event book your place via wrl.eventbrite.com.au or call the library on 6962 8300.
Do you have your photos locked away on your phone, in the cloud or on your hard drive? Griffith City Library will be giving you the opportunity to learn how to make your very own photo book with the help of Camera House Griffith.
Workshops will run over three weeks in October and participants will receive a 20 page photo book. This Photo Book workshop for Seniors is supported by funding from Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network through the Australian Government's PHN Program. To find out more about this workshop please contact the library as places are limited.
Don't forget about our regular events; Storytime is held every Wednesday and Friday at 10am, Rhyme Time is held every Tuesday and Thursday at 10am.
For more information call into the library and our friendly staff will be able to help you or give us a call on 6962 8300.
