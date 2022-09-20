The NSW Planning minister has given final environmental approval for a 540-kilometre high-voltage power line from Wagga to Buronga near Mildura via Coleambally.
The power line will make up the eastern section of EnergyConnect, a $1.8 billion project to create a 900-kilometre interconnector line with 65-metre towers from Wagga to Robertstown in South Australia.
The NSW sections are being built by state power grid operator Transgrid.
"The interconnector will enable sharing of energy between NSW and South Australia and Victoria for the first time, enable the integration of renewable generation and help the federal government achieve its climate change targets," Transgrid chief executive Brett Redman said.
"[It] will also save NSW customers $180 million per year, create up to 1,500 jobs and contribute $4 billion in net benefits."
The project will also involve upgrading Wagga's existing 330-kilovolt substation off Gregadoo Road to accept a 500-kilovolt line and building a works depot nearby with offices for 100 people.
Once it's left Wagga, the power line is carve a path through the Riverina and run between Coleambally and Darlington Point.
Urana farmer Charlie Webb had objected to EnergyConnect's proposed route for towers between Morundah and Lockhart, stating it would put wetlands and native birds at risk.
Mr Webb said the route had now been shifted to the south but he would prefer it to be further away.
Construction is due to start later this year with completion due in 2024.
