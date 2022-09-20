Double demerits across National Day of Mourning

Double demerits are set to begin on September 21 until September 25, encompassing the National Day of Mourning and the beginning of the school holidays.
Double demerits are going to apply for all usual road offences, including speeding, using your mobile phone or failing to wear a motorcycle helmet. Police will be out in force across NSW and the nation, additionally focusing on drink-driving and drug use.
Police reminded drivers that school zones are still operating on September 21 and September 23, but not on the National Day of Mourning itself. 40 kilometre per hour zones will continue to be in effect between 8 and 9.30am, and between 2.30 to 4pm.
Griffith police have already made a number of stops over the weekend, arresting a 48-year-old man on September 18. Police pulled the man over on Yambil Street before conducting an RBT which returned a positive reading.
He was taken to Griffith Police Station and returned another mid-range reading, and was charged. The man's license has been suspended and he will appear in Griffith Local Court on December 7.
Police also stopped a 35-year-old woman in Jondaryan Avenue for a random drug test.
The woman returned a positive result, and was taken to Griffith Police Station for a secondary oral fluid test. She produced a second positive result to prohibited drugs.
The test was sent off for further lab analysis and the woman's license was suspended for 24 hours - with further action depending on the result.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
