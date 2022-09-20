The Area News
Police will be enforcing a double-demerit period from September 21 until September 25

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated September 20 2022 - 7:08am, first published 1:00am
Double demerits across National Day of Mourning

Double demerits are set to begin on September 21 until September 25, encompassing the National Day of Mourning and the beginning of the school holidays.

