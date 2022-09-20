Griffith FC is now one step away from glory in the under 14s National Premier League Boys competition after success in the preliminary final on the weekend.
The Griffith side travelled to Kaleen in Canberra on Saturday to take on Gungahlin United and were able to make a dream start as Ryan Calabria found the back of the net just four minutes into the game.
The day got even better for Griffith FC as William Lancaster doubled their advantage just before the half-hour mark.
Gungahlin was able to pull a goal right before the halftime break, but Griffith was just a half of football away from the grand final.
RELATED
Beau Wikitera found the back of the net midway through the second half and all but secured Griffith's passage into the decider.
United scored a goal late, but Griffith was through to the grand final after a 3-2 victory. It sets up a tough showdown with Canberra Olympic, who have only lost two games all season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.