Hanwood has gone the long way to get into the Leonard Cup grand final, but after a penalty shootout they have reached their third straight decider.
After falling in extra time last week to Junee, the Hanwood side made the most of the home ground advantage on Sunday when they took on Cootamundra.
The home side looked to be bound for the grand final as goals to Airlee Savage, and Johane Oberholzer gave them a 2-1 lead heading into the dying stages of the game.
That was until the Strikers were awarded a penalty with six minutes remaining, and with the ball finding the back of the net, scores were level at 2-2, and so the game headed to extra time.
Despite a couple of penalty box scrambles from Hanwood, they were unable to find the back of the net, and the game was headed to the dreaded penalty shootout.
Imogen Zuccato, Savage, Kandice Bertoldo and Johane Oberholzer all converted their spot kicks, as did the Strikers, despite the best efforts of Maree Cirillo, who got a hand to a couple of shots meaning the game came down to the fifth round of penalties.
RELATED
Cootamundra went first and missed the target entirely, leaving Nicola Zanotto with the chance to send Hanwood through to the grand final, and she made no mistake.
Hanwood coach Anthony Zuccato admitted he was surprised the game went as long as it did.
"It definitely went longer than it should have and further than I thought it was going to go," he said.
"I thought we would have had it done by the end of the 90 minutes.
"We had a very scrapes in the penalty area from corners, and we just couldn't get the ball in. Credit to them, they hustled well and kept us out. The keeper pulled off some great saves, and without her, we would have finished it a bit earlier.
"It probably would have only taken that one more goal to kill the game off."
The second-grade ladies were also able to keep their season alive after they picked up a 5-1 victory over Temora.
The Leonard Cup side will take on Junee in the grand final this weekend, while the second graders will take on Henwood Park in the first decider on Sunday morning.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.