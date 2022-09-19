Headspace Day is approaching, with the annual celebration and youth get-together now set for October 5 in Memorial Park.
The day is run by Headspace's national headquarters on October 6, however training commitments for the Griffith staff have made them bump it forward a day.
The day offers activities like therapeutic drumming, circus-theming and sensory activities, as well as some classics like tug-of-war, henna tattoo and giant jenga.
Dylan Oliver, clinical lead at Headspace Griffith, said that the day was open to all and encouraged all to come along to enjoy
"We'll have music, there'll be free lunch happening," he said.
"Every year, Headspace has a day ... it's just around raising awareness of headspace and activities for youth. Every year, there's a theme - this year's is 'pause, reflect and reconnect'."
The 'reconnect' theme is especially poignant after a few long years of online meetings and COVID-19 isolation, with headspace now pushing to help young people rediscover some of those social skills that might have drifted by the wayside.
IN OTHER NEWS
While most of the activities are just there for fun and social engagement, a few are designed to help young people connect in different ways - through activities helping them focus and use as well as self-esteem.
"There's no specific mental health focus or any of the other four core streams, it's more around bringing young people together and having a bit of fun," Mr Oliver said.
The day will formally begin at 11am in Memorial Park, but Mr Oliver said that events would be running intermittently throughout the day and encouraged all to simply arrive and spend some time when it suits them.
More information on the event is available by emailing enquiries@headspacegriffith.org.au or calling 6962 3277.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.