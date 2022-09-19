Man charged for making threat at knifepoint

A man simply minding his own business in his car had a close call after work on September 16, when a 46-year-old male allegedly approached him with a knife.
The man was sitting in his car in Marcus Street when he was approached and asked for a cigarette by the 46-year-old.
The man quickly became verbally and physically abusive towards the driver, who declined to offer him a lift. Upon that refusal, the 46-year-old produced a small knife and threatened to stab the driver.
While the man did attempt to get into the vehicle, he was unable to and instead caused damage to the vehicle's exterior. The driver contacted police, and the 46-year-old quickly left the scene.
Detectives arrived that evening and investigated over the weekend, culminating in an arrest in the morning of September 19. The man was charged with robbery offences and will appear in Griffith Local Court.
A spokesman for the police especially commended the detectives for their hard work investigating the crime, and efficiency in nabbing a culprit.
Meanwhile, police are asking the community for information regarding a number of vandalism incidents over the weekend. The Street Scapes set up in Memorial Park was subject to damage along with a number of bin fires in the CBD's backstreets.
Police have watched CCTV footage and believe a number of young people are responsible for the damage, but said that they can't be sure whether the fires are connected to the Memorial Park incidents.
Police are now asking for anyone with information to get in touch with Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.
