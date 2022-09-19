The Area News
The Griffith Cup has been formally cancelled, leaving organisers and the community disappointed

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated September 19 2022 - 3:55am, first published 3:30am
Disappointment after races cancelled

The 2022 Griffith Cup has been cancelled for the year, after rain caused the track to become potentially dangerous for the horses.

