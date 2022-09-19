Disappointment after races cancelled

The 2022 Griffith Cup has been cancelled for the year, after rain caused the track to become potentially dangerous for the horses.
Organisers discussed simply postponing the competition, but decided against it due to not wanting to compete with other nearby races as well as the unpredictable weather as we head into a third La Nina phase.
Renae Testoni, the Griffith Jockey Club vice president, said that it was disappointing but had to be done.
"We have decided to not have one this year. We would have been competing with so many other country racing clubs, and we didn't want to do that," she explained.
With the 2020 and 2021 cups not having spectators due to COVID-19, it was especially disappointing for the club to get so close and have the rug pulled out from underneath them.
"I think we were all devastated, to be honest ... The first two, we weren't allowed to have people but we had horses and this year, we would have had people but no horses," Ms Testoni said.
In addition to the disappointment from the community and organisers alike, there's also a financial cost to cancelling the day at such short notice. Pre-ordered tickets had already hit 1500 sales, which will be returned soon.
Ms Testoni estimated that those who have paid will see the money back this week.
"Advertising was done. Marquees were up and need to be paid for. Special alcohol orders, all of those expenses still have to be paid ... We've saved for a rainy day, we've put money away so we will be okay. It is a hit financially, but it just means that other improvements out there will have to wait a bit longer," Ms Testoni said.
The club is now looking at holding two race days next year, with the Griffith Cup as usual but adding a family-day earlier in the year to help tide people over after a long break.
While that's not confirmed just yet and is still in the brainstorming phase, Ms Testoni said it would happen around the second quarter of 2023.
"The track is in such great condition, it's a shame to not use it to full advantage. There's a bit of a lull in the racing calendar around March, April, May."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
