After two years of tight battles and questions about who would come away with the silverware, it is Leeton who has taken the top step in Group 20 League Tag once more.
It was a tight affair, as expected, in the opening 10 minutes, but the Greens were eventually able to score the first points of the game after Jamie Taylor was able to find a way over.
After being awarded a penalty from just 20 metres out, Leeton's Kayla Frazer was able to knock over the goal to make it 8-0 after 15 minutes.
The Black and Whites were able to pull a try back with five minutes left in the first half when Ash Penrith was able to dart from dummy half, but Leeton restored their advantage as Mikayla Bradshaw scored in the corner right on halftime.
With 15 minutes played in the second half, neither side was able to break through, with Leeton maintaining their eight-point advantage.
As time wound down, Leeton was able to tighten their grip on the premiership as Jess Morton broke the line before passing off to Katie McGregor, who scored in the corner.
The Black and Whites were able to pull a try back late as Lily-Belle Misiloi found her way over, but it was the Greens who picked up the premiership with an 18-8 victory.
It's the Greens seventh premiership and sees their advantage as the most successful League Tag club by five titles ahead of the Black and Whites.
For coach Daniel Watt, he couldn't be prouder of his side.
"Very proud of the girls, it is a great effort by the whole team," he said.
"There was a day that they had to bring it out, and it was today, and they did that."
The most impressive part of the day was the Greens defence.
The Black and Whites had made their season about blowing sides off the park and had averaged 39 points a game during the regular season.
RELATED
The Greens were also able to nullify the impact of the Black and Whites strike weapon in Misiloi, who had been scoring tries for fun all season.
"It was a really good effort," he said.
"That was what we had been focusing on this week and last week just in our positioning, our numbering up, our talk and our accountability for the one on ones.
"The girls really executed that well and adjusted. Happy to see that pay off."
Having lost to the Black and Whites in their last two encounters, including the major semi-final a couple of weeks ago, Watt felt that provided his side with some motivation.
"That probably helps and releases a bit of pressure when you are looking at the favourites versus the underdog," he said.
"They all knew that they had a job to do, and they knew they needed to do it otherwise, it could have been a different outcome."
In her speech after the game, Black and Whites coach Shailyn Williams was proud of the way her side approached the game and the ability of her side to blood a number of juniors into the senior side.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.