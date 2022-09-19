The Area News
Leeton claim Group 20 League Tag title after win over Black and Whites

Updated September 19 2022 - 2:57am, first published 2:27am
After two years of tight battles and questions about who would come away with the silverware, it is Leeton who has taken the top step in Group 20 League Tag once more.

