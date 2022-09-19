Leeton Greens under 18s side picked up a come-from-behind victory over the Black and Whites on Sunday at EW Moore Oval.
It was a tit-for-tat start, with both sides able to find their way over the line.
The Panthers struck first as Peter Viran found his way over in the third minute, but the lead was short-lived.
The Greens were able to capitalise on a mistake from the kick-off and pulled back level when Beniel Dakunibubui crashed over.
It was building into a high-scoring game as five minutes later, the Panthers were back in front as Solomoni Nabete scored in the corner to see the Black and Whites leading 12-6.
The Panthers were able to give themselves a bigger lead heading into the break as Semisi Liu was able to find his way through the Leeton defence, and the Black and Whites led 18-6 at the break.
Nine minutes into the second half, the Black and Whites lost Saul Railo after he was sent to the sin bin after repeat infringements, and the Greens capitalised.
After a Shayden Freer break down the wing he was able to pass off to Cristiano Nascimben, who scored to see the margin reduced to just six points.
RELATED
The Greens had two in as many sets when the Black and Whites allowed the ball to bounce and Loui Allan made the most, and the Leeton side was able to take a two-point lead when Penieli Faoa spun out of a tackle to score.
In unfortunate scenes, the game was put on hold for over half an hour when Leeton's Harrison Foster had his leg broken by a reckless tackle from Solomoni Nabete, which saw the Black and Whites winger sent from the field. Once play got back underway, the Greens were able to hold on to take the under-18s premiership with a 20-18 victory.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.