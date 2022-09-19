Premiership glory a reminder of why we play

Despite two years of disruptions, rugby league can still deliver a show in the MIA.
Leeton's Galloping Greens put on a show for the ages as they crushed the Darlington Point-Coleambally Roosters on the weekend.
In 80 minutes they ended a 15 year premiership drought for the club and delivered a new measure of success for the rest of the Group 20 clubs.
Through a COVID-induced technically, the Roosters were the last Group 20 to win a traditional grand final in 2019, making them the defending premiers going into Sunday's match.
Working out what might have happened on 2021 is tricky given only one round of finals was played and both Leeton and the Griffith Black and Whites had good form.
Fortunately what ifs were far the minds of those around Solar Mad Stadium on Sunday.
A significant crowd packed the stands to watch first grade play - plus plenty of folks watched the other grades in action.
It's a good reminder of why we play our own games rather than just simply sitting back and watching the national game.
Football brings people together, supporters, players and community members. There's highs and lows and success isn't just enjoyed by one player for a particular feat but often by entire towns.
And while Group 20's other teams may be regretting the cost of on-field mistakes or injuries this year, or even counting the cost of putting a top class team on the paddock next year.
Seeing a regional club enjoy the success they've worked hard for is still just as enjoyable (even if they're from Leeton).
Declan Rurenga, editor
