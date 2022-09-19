The Yenda Blueheelers have completed a dominant Reserve Grade season by claiming the premiership.
It was a back and forth start to the game as the Blueheelers struck first as off the back of some early Roosters ill-discipline, Dayne Butler scored but it was short-lived as after a strong break from Henry Naseby, the DPC side had hit back through Kane Simpson.
The Blueheelers then capitalised on a mistake from the kick-off with Jordon Burley pushing his way over, and he was followed over by Tom Sellars.
The scenario got tougher for the Roosters when Dillon Bartter was sent from the field, and Todd Granger got over to push the lead to 22-6.
The Roosters pulled two points back after penalty goal to Stephen Collins to trail by 14 at the break.
Sellars and Ryan Newman got over for Yenda in the second half before Gage Grace became the second Roosters to be sent.
A second to Granger saw Yenda wrap up the premiership with a 40-8 win.
Yenda captain Trey Woodland paid credit to his side's hard work.
"We have been working towards this all year and it was make or break for us," he said.
"We knew it wasn't going to be easy with the Point, they are defending premiers for a reason and today was no different."
It was a special moment for the club highlighted with a picture of favourite son Billy Hale front and centre of the premiership winning team shot.
"Our coaches have a massive soft spot for Billy and his family and it was the smallest gesture we could make for the family," he said.
"He would have been playing with us today if he was still here."
Reserve grade games have the potential to get a bit fiery and with the history between the two sides, Woodland felt the key to their success was Yenda's ability to keep their cool.
"We have been talking about that a lot lately," he said.
"We had to stop giving away penalties and when stuff goes wrong we had to keep our heads and not fall into the niggly stuff.
"I think we just played footy today and that is what had gotten through the finals and got us to the decider."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
