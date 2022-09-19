The Area News
Subscriber

MIA growers have weighed up the pros and cons of the current third successive La Nina event set to bring more rainfall to eastern Australia

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
September 19 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina Winegrape Growers chairman Bruno Brombal says wetter weather could increase spraying costs for winegrape growers already doing it tough. Photo by Declan Rurenga

MIA growers have shared mixed feelings about the current third successive La Nina event, with some welcoming it and others concerned about its compounding effects.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.