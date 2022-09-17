Community Centre has full schedule going forward

The Griffith Community Centre has a packed-out schedule going forward, with a range of wellbeing programs aimed at new parents.
The push towards help for new parents came after community centre staff and volunteers identified a gap - where playgroups and advice was available for parents of toddlers or older babies, but there was less available for new parents.
"We're obviously funded to focus on early intervention and we realised that there is quite a big gap for those early supports," said Emily Fishenden, a volunteer at the centre.
"There's lots of playgroups and that's really great, but we wanted to give families a space to come to to learn other forms of wellness."
The new calendar for the centre includes a Wellbeing Day on October 24, with the Cancer Council teaching new parents tips on sun safety as well as a first-aid class and classes on baby massage.
While formally called the 'Mums and Bubs Wellbeing Day,' Mrs Fishenden encouraged new dads to come along as well.
There's also cooking classes on offer every second Tuesday, specialising in healthy and budget-friendly meals. Pre-booking is required through the centre's facebook page or at 6969 4144.
In addition to an already busy month, the centre is putting the finishing touches on a Community Expo in Griffin Plaza on October 21 - highlighting community organisations like Big Brother Big Sister, One Door Mental Health and TAFE NSW.
"It's going to be a nice, big day at the plaza. We have twenty different groups coming into the plaza to share with the community to share what they have to offer," Mrs Fishenden said.
"Come in to the plaza throughout the day, have a wander around and have a chat with the different organisations we have around here."
While expressions of interest are still open for organisations keen to sign up, spots are extremely limited. Mrs Fishenden said that keen organisations could contact the centre through their facebook page or at 6962 4144.
Finally, the regular support groups will still be operating out of the centre as per usual.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
