The Area News
Subscriber

Griffith Community Centre has a busy schedule in the last quarter of the year

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
September 17 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Community Centre has full schedule going forward

The Griffith Community Centre has a packed-out schedule going forward, with a range of wellbeing programs aimed at new parents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.