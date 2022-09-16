Murrumbidgee Regional High School's STEM program has been celebrated at the Department of Education Minister's and Secretary's Awards for Excellence - recognising the fantastic initiative behind the program.
The Murrumbidgee Academy of STEM Excellence, or MASE, aims to help students expand their knowledge of four key fields - Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths.
The STEM fields have been rapidly growing, with a report from the Department of Workplace Relations showing that STEM field have an employment growth rate twice as high as other fields - making it crucial that regional students have options to invest their study into it.
MASE provides that education for both Murrumbidgee Regional High School, but also provides facilities for partnered primary schools across the entire district.
The project won the Secretary's Award for an Outstanding School Initiative for the second year in a row, a testament to the longevity and long-term success of the program.
Award criteria included providing proof that the initiative provided long-term and measurable benefits as well as improved outcomes for students.
The school initiative should be designed to improve outcomes for students in learning, attainment, engagement, inclusion and/or wellbeing and be evidence-based, with long-term measurable benefits. This may include a new initiative or extension or scaling of an existing initiative that is having proven impact.
Principal David Crelley said that the school and he were very proud of how far MASE had come.
"This project is about expanding access to STEM subjects, particularly for girls and Aboriginal students," he said.
"We're very proud of what we've achieved so far and look forward to expanding further in 2023."
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said that it was a 'privilege' to celebrate the achievements of public education.
"It is such a privilege to celebrate so many positive and diverse achievements right across the State that highlight the excellence in our public schools," Ms Mitchell said.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
