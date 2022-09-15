The Area News
A woman in Yenda has been trapped in her house by flash flooding in Mirrool Creek

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated September 15 2022 - 7:46am, first published 7:30am
Halse Road has become 'a torrent' due to recent flash-flooding. Photo is contributed.

Flooding at Mirrool Creek has left one woman stranded in her house, after a culvert has washed away in a 'minor flood.'

