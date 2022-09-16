The Area News
Thrills, spills at rodeo, swap meet at Yenda

By The Area News
Updated September 16 2022 - 3:58am, first published 2:00am
Griffith Rodeo kicks off on Saturday, with gates open at 4pm.

GRIFFITH RODEO

Showgrounds set for thrills

