Showgrounds set for thrills
The M5 Pro Rodeo arrives on the city's doorstep on Saturday. Gates open at 4pm. Tickets are $35 for adults, children are $10 and $20 for concessions. Family tickets are $80.
Charlotte Brontë's tale to come to life
The gothic tale of a spirited orphan searching for belonging will be retold in a new stage adaption by Shake and Stir Theatre Co. Doors open at Griffith Regional Theatre from 7.30pm on Saturday.
Club's inaugural event starts Sunday
The Yenda Diggers Club is hosting a swap meet and a show and shine on Sunday. The swap meet starts from 7am at the corner of Mirool Avenue and East Street. The show and shine begins from 8am at the St Therese school oval.
Parkrun begins at Ted Scobie Oval on Saturday
Griffith's parkrun is free, weekly, timed five kilometre event held every Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer. More information available at www.parkrun.com.au/tedscobieoval.
Exhibition celebrates Australian drawing
Named for artist William Dobell, the Dobell Prize highlights all types of Australian drawing from animation to watercolours. This touring exhibition from the National Art School will showcase 43 of 64 finalists from the 2021 prize. The exhibition closes on October 23.
Park transformed into cultural centre
Street Scapes returns for 2022. Cocoa & Bean has fresh food and treats, while Mino & Co provides night-time refreshments. There's live music on Friday and Saturday night with Ex-Patria and then Ago Furore performing, along with pop-up markets from 4pm on Saturday.
Weekend nightlife
DJ Static starts your weekend at the Yenda Hotel from 7.30pm on Friday. Chaddy Mac headlines Accoustic Fridays at the Area Hotel on Friday from 7pm. Duble will perform at Griffith Exies Club from 7.30pm on Saturday. DJ Rossi will be working the decks on Saturday at the Area Hotel.
Fresh food, crafts and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday on Sunday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery and plants. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
Your weekly guide to what's happening around Griffith
Got an event and want to get the word out? Email editor@areanews.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.