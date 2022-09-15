Former councillor and former president of the Griffith Business Chamber Pat Pittavino has passed away.
Colleagues from the Griffith Business Chamber and Griffith City Council expressed their sympathy and remembered his tireless work in service to the city.
President of the Griffith Business Chamber Paul Pierotti said that he was "devastated".
"I'm just devastated at the loss of my friend. I was honoured to have spent over 20 years in his presence and worked alongside him on many projects," Mr Pierotti said.
"Pat's passion and vision for our community, lead him to great achievements and his contribution to the Griffith community will never be forgotten. He was a visionary who gave shape to several organisations."
Mr Pierotti commended his dedication to Griffith and willingness to speak his mind.
"Pat was clearly ahead of his time and thought outside the square. A leader. An entrepreneur. A mentor to some. A unique person who aspired to make change and achieve more. Never afraid to make some noise and stand up, speak out, but always had his community at heart."
Mr Pittavino served as a Griffith Business Chamber Executive for 18 years, and was a councillor between 1995 and 2009, being awarded for his service with a Certificate of Service to Local Government.
Mayor Doug Curran remembered Mr Pittavino's passion as well.
"Mr Pittavino had a passion for the thriving community of Griffith and council passes its sincere condolences to Mr Pittavino's wife Pam, their daughters and families," Councillor Curran said.
In addition to his time on council and with the business chamber, Mr Pittavino served on a number of committees including time as an executive with the Regional Development Australia - Riverina Board, as President of Post-School Options and as chairman of the Griffith Taxi Board.
Mr Pittavino is remembered by his wife Pam and three daughters Katherine, Allison and Erin along with their families.
