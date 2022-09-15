The Area News
The Day in the Orchard festival is making its return - bigger and better than ever

By Cai Holroyd
Updated September 15 2022 - 6:23am, first published 6:00am
A Day in the Orchard winners Fates Babies (John Samuelu-Kirby, Timote Liu and Jaylan Tia). Photo by Vincent Dwyer

"A Day in the Orchard" is returning bigger and better than ever, after a brief break last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

