"A Day in the Orchard" is returning bigger and better than ever, after a brief break last year due to COVID-19 concerns.
The music and arts festival run by Piccolo Family Farm brings musicians and artists both from around the country and locally to perform over a full day.
This year's festival will be headlined by Adrian Eagle, supported by acts like Flying Fruit Fly Circus and Jay Gabriel - along with local talent Dookie Thorne.
Four-piece band The Buoys will be making their return to the festival this year as well.
Bonnie Owen, one of the festival's directors, said she was especially excited to be bringing Fates Babies - winners of the Grass Roots Open Mic Competition - to a wider audience.
"We were just blown away by them, I enjoyed their set so much ... I'm excited for more people to hear them," Ms Owen said.
She added that the Day in the Orchard festival was still in it's 'growth stage' and she was especially excited to be bringing it back after last year - as well as seeing it continue to grow in the future.
This year's festival will feature a new addition in the form of "Speaking Place," which will run a number of artistic workshops to expand the festival's range.
"This year, we've really expanded the concept with Speaking Place on the Saturday. We've got leading experts in things like carving, blacksmithing, fermentation and visual arts. They've come from all around the country."
It's cool people, doing cool stuff- Bonnie Owen
"This is where the magic happens, it's cool people doing cool stuff."
Ms Owen emphasised the goal of connecting Griffith talent with the wider artistic world and vice versa, as well as showing off everything the city has to offer.
"It's an opportunity for the community to come and see these amazing acts as well as giving that opportunity to local talent," she said.
"It's everything we're proud of, it's fun to put it on a pedestal and show it off ... Spring Fest brings a bunch of people to the area so we're excited to share our Griffith with them."
Tickets are now available from www.adayintheorchard.com.au.
