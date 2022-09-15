The Area News

MLHD employs 140 graduate nurses in a year to boost healthcare access in Riverina communities

GR
By Georgia Rossiter
September 15 2022 - 10:00pm
Graduate nurses began work in 12 hospitals across the Riverina, including Wagga, Griffith and Henty. File picture

Riverina hospitals welcomed 25 new graduate nurses into their ranks last week, marking the largest amount employed by the district this year.

Local News

