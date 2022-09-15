Riverina hospitals welcomed 25 new graduate nurses into their ranks last week, marking the largest amount employed by the district this year.
The newest cohort of registered nurses began at the beginning of September, rounding out a total of 140 who have commenced work in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District since January 2022.
District director of nursing and midwifery Christine Stephens said nurses who trained in rural hospitals were exposed to more types of nursing, including acute, emergency, and aged care.
But a NSW Nurses and Midwives Association vice-president Karen Hart said many graduate nurses often did not receive adequate training support "in practice" due to the significant staff shortages the sector is currently facing.
"Educators are being pulled to the floor to replace other staff," she said.
"If they don't have the support they're not going to grow in confidence and ability."
At many understaffed hospitals, Ms Hart said it was common for graduate nurses to be rostered on with each other, instead of with a more senior nurse.
She said this led to those nurses feeling "frightened" of coming to work for fear they will not have someone supervising patient care.
"We always welcome new graduates coming into a nursing career," she said.
"But this is the start of their career and they're going to be burnt out."
Ms Stephens said she had not been notified of any graduate nurses who worked a shift without a more senior staff member.
"It is a significant number and it's really exciting for us to increase our nursing talent pool," she said.
"Previous graduates have loved the learning opportunities provided at our regional facilities, and the reward of working and living in a vibrant and close knit local community."
As part of graduate nurse's training, they must complete five days of orientation, five days of work alongside senior nurses and five study days throughout their first year.
Each graduate is also paired with a clinical mentor.
Graduates commenced work at 12 hospitals in the district, including Griffith, Wagga Wagga, Henty, Junee, and Tumbarumba.
