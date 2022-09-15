The Area News
Girishkumar Dahyabhai Patel convicted of mid-range drink driving after trying to swap seats with passenger

By The Area News
Updated September 15 2022 - 4:16am, first published 2:30am
Driver convicted after trying to swap seats

A Griffith man has been convicted for mid-range drink driving after police witnessed him trying to swap seats after he was stopped.

