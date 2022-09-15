Driver convicted after trying to swap seats

A Griffith man has been convicted for mid-range drink driving after police witnessed him trying to swap seats after he was stopped.
Girishkumar Dayabhai Patel, 45, of Coolah Street, pled guilty when he faced Griffith Local Court on September 14.
In documents tendered to court, Patel was driving towards police on Coolah Street at 7.20pm on June 11 with his high-beams on.
After he was stopped and police approached, officers saw Patel, who has an Indian driver's licence, trying to change seats with his passenger.
He returned a positive breath test and when tested at Griffith police station, returned a reading of 0.089. He told police he drank two bottles of Pure Blonde between 6.20pm and 6.30pm.
Patel's legal representative Chelsea Connell said Patel had been in Australia for six years and had not come before the court before.
She said being charged and facing court was a "big wake up call" and Patel had not driven since being charged by police.
Ms Connell said he worked in the poultry industry and supported his wife in Australia and his family in India.
Losing his licence would add to the financial pressure he faced, she said.
Magistrate Trevor Khan said an aggravating factor was Patel's attempt to change seats after being pulled over by police.
"He knew he was over," he said.
Patel was convicted and was fined $350 and was disqualified from driving for three months from June 11. He will serve a mandatory period with an interlock device fitted.
