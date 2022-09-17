'You were driving when you weren't entitled to be'

A decision to drive while disqualified has cost a Yenda woman $500 and will mean she spends more time off the road.
Lauren Louise Manera, of Yenda, pled guilty to driving while disqualified on September 14 in Griffith Local Court.
In documents presented in court, Griffith police said they were parked on the Whitton Stock Route at Yenda at 2.45pm on May 30, when they saw a 2003 Toyota Camry travelling north on Martin Road, which then turned onto Northern Branch Canal Road.
Officers caught up with the vehicle, and on approach saw a new born child in the back seat, a man in the passenger seat and Manera in the driver's seat.
Checks revealed Manera had been disqualified from driving until August 16.
Manera's solicitor Chelsea Connell said the matter had been a lesson for her client.
Ms Connell asked the magistrate to consider a further disqualification would mean Manera would be left with few transport options. She estimated a taxi ride to Griffith from Yenda could cost up to around $100.
She said as parent of four-month-old and seven-month-old children Manera depended on being able to access services in Griffith.
"She does have a substantial amount of responsibility," Ms Connell said.
Magistrate Trevor Khan said the consequences of people ignoring the road rules was what led to a higher number of regional people dying on the roads.
"Your client was driving a passenger and a baby when she wasn't entitled to. That's an inherent danger," Mr Khan said.
Mr Khan convicted Manera and fined her $500 and disqualified her from driving for three months from September 14.
