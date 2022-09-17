The Area News
Court

Lauren Louise Manera disqualified from driving for three months after pleading guilty to driving while disqualified

By The Area News
September 17 2022 - 12:00am
'You were driving when you weren't entitled to be'

A decision to drive while disqualified has cost a Yenda woman $500 and will mean she spends more time off the road.

