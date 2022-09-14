Medical services reschedule appointments for Day of Mourning

The Area News
Medical services have been rescheduling appointments for September 22 to recognise the National Day of Mourning

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated September 14 2022 - 7:11am, first published 4:30am
While medical services have been scrambling this week after the announcement of a public holiday on September 22 to observe a National Day of Mourning in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, the MLHD has promised 'minimal disruption.'

