Medical services reschedule appointments for Day of Mourning

While medical services have been scrambling this week after the announcement of a public holiday on September 22 to observe a National Day of Mourning in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, the MLHD has promised 'minimal disruption.'
The announcement of a public holiday by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was met with a generally positive response - just like most public holidays - but business owners and service providers were dealt with a choice to either charge public holiday rates or close up for the day.
Griffith Medical Centre, Your Health Griffith and Griffith Aboriginal Medical Service are all closing up shop entirely, and have been contacting patients to reschedule their appointments to a later date.
Kylie Ams from Griffith Aboriginal Medical Service said that the surprise announcement posed a few logistical problems, but had been managed.
"We've been impacted in our appointments, having to reschedule which can be a bit of a problem due to the doctor shortage. No real dramas though, just rescheduling," she explained.
IN OTHER NEWS
Meanwhile, the MLHD has said that it's taking steps to ensure minimal disruption to hospitals - including elective surgeries which many were concerned would be delayed.
Murrumbidgee Local Health District will ensure minimal disruption to services, including elective surgery and outpatient clinics, on Thursday 22 September.
"We are planning for the majority of elective surgeries to go ahead ... Most outpatient clinics will also be available if patients choose to continue with their appointment or booking," the MLHD said in a statement.
They encouraged patients and those on waiting lists to contact hospitals or their service providers with any further questions.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
