Names decided for Railway Street carparks

Griffith City Council has settled on three names for the three carparks on Railway Street, landing on a combination drawn from the submissions made.
The new carparks have been going through the process of finding potential names for the last weeks, with submissions from a number of keen community members.
Councillor Anne Napoli nominated Stevenson, Eardley and Jasnos as three potential names to general approval.
Stevenson comes from a submission made by Kay Mitchell to honour her father Bob Stevenson - who founded a Ready Mix Concrete business which now continues as JJ Stevenson and Sons. He also founded Stevenson Masonry Blocks.
Eardley was decided to recognise Fred Eardley who lived in Griffith from the 1930s, as well as running a local and beloved menswear shop which continued under various owners until the late 1900s.
Finally, Jasnos was decided to nominate Eugene Jasnos - who operated a shoe repair shop in Banna Lane for three decades along with owning the Griffith Tuck Shop.
The names Jasnos and Eardley were both drawn from Council's existing Road & Park Name Register as opposed to the community submission of Stevenson.
Councillors acknowledged the other submissions as definitely worthy, but ultimately settled on the trio.
Councillor Simon Croce particularly cited 'Crawford' as a good submission - so good that it was actually submitted twice by separate individuals.
"Crawford was a very nice guy, it's not that he isn't - and not that many others aren't, but we've got three and we've got to go with three," he said.
The names will go up for public exhibition for 28 days for public approval and feedback.
Less debate was held over formally approving the name 'Gulambali Drive' for a new road in Pelican Shores, after only one submission was received.
The single submission was not objecting to the name, simply providing further information - leading to a unanimous acceptance of Gulambali Drive.
